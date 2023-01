According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County.

According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.

It's unclear if any injuries have been suffered or the damage that has been sustained at this time.