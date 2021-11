The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Scott Township.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant.

The structure is fully involved and multiple fire crews are on the scene trying to knock down the flames.

No word on the cause of the fire or if there was anyone injured.