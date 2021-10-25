x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire engulfs building at nonprofit Horn Farm in Hellam Township

According to York County Dispatch, the fire started at around 8:50 p.m. at the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, on the 4900 block of Horn Road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire engulfed a building owned by a York County nonprofit organization in flames on Monday night.

According to York County Dispatch, the fire started at around 8:50 p.m. at the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, on the 4900 block of Horn Road. 

As of 10 p.m., the roof of the three-story building has collapsed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Horn Farm Center is a nonprofit organization in Hellam Township that offers various programs, classes, and events.

Horn Farm Center fire

1 / 2
Wrightsville Fire Department

This story is developing and FOX43 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Fire engulfs building at nonprofit Horn Farm in Hellam Township