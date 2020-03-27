Fire destroys pair of barns in York County

The fires broke out around 2:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lineboro Road near Hokes Road near the Pennsylvania-Maryland State Line.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of two barn fires.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 5000 block of Lineboro Road near Hokes Road in Manheim Township around 2:00 a.m. on March 27 for a reported barn fire.

Officials at the scene said one barn was initially on fire before a second one caught fire around 2:35 a.m. just a half mile away from the first barn.

At the second barn, officials found cattle trapped in the lower level of the barn.

Police and firefighters were able to get all of the cattle safely out of the barn, which were estimated at 35 head of cattle.

Both barns were destroyed from the fires.