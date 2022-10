Flames broke out around 3 p.m. along South 4th Street and Walnut Street in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUNBURY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Northumberland County.

The fire started at a home along South 4th Street and Walnut Street in Sunbury around 3 p.m.

Crews fought the flames for hours and officials say two people died as a result of the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. It is under investigation in Northumberland County.