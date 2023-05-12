Fire damages Harrisburg home

A Harrisburg home was damaged in a porch fire early this morning. No one was injured.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg home was damaged in a porch fire early this morning.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, firefighters were called out just before 3:20 a.m. to a house on the 2700 block of North 6th Street.

Dispatch says the coroner was not called and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had left the scene by 6:30 a.m. A FOX43 crew at the scene says the family renting the home were displaced and the Red Cross has arrived.

The cause of the fire is unclear.