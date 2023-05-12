Fire damages Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg home was damaged in a porch fire early this morning.
According to York County 911 Dispatch, firefighters were called out just before 3:20 a.m. to a house on the 2700 block of North 6th Street.
Dispatch says the coroner was not called and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters had left the scene by 6:30 a.m. A FOX43 crew at the scene says the family renting the home were displaced and the Red Cross has arrived.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
According to dispatch, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and city police are investigating.