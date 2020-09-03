Fire Community Safety Day: Learning how to stay safe during a fire

West Hempfield Fire and Rescue hosted its safety day event to teach people about smoke alarms and escape plans.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In light of recent fires this year, a local fire department taught the community about fire safety on Sunday.

West Hempfield Fire and Rescue hosted its Fire Community Safety Day.

Firefighters taught people how to use escape ladders, the importance of escape plans as well as smoke detectors.

Organizers say it's a great event for people to ask questions on how to stay safe during a fire.

"There's been 3 fatal fires for a total of 5 fatalities, which is unusually high for Lancaster County," said West Hempfield Fire and Rescue assistant fire chief, Duane Kline, "You want to know how to get out, what to do before it happens. Talk to your family about it. Your children. It's important to know that ahead of time."