Emergency crews were sent to a fire in the 1800 block of Delta Road around 12:15 p.m. on May 19.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a scene of a fire on Friday afternoon.

Officials said around 12:15 p.m. on May 19, emergency crews were sent to the 1800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township for a report of flames and smoke coming from a business.

There is no word on the extent of any damage, and no injuries have been reported, as of this writing.