HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire crews are responding to a garage fire in Harrisburg.

According to Dauphin County 911 Dispatch, the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say Hazmat crews are responding because of the cars and chemicals burning inside the building.

No injuries have been reported.