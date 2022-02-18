Crews respond to scene of building fire in Lebanon County

The structure caught on fire is believed to be Ed's Automotive and Services located in the 1300 block of E. Main St. in Annville Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Lebanon County.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 1300 block of E. Main St. in Annville Township around 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 18 for a reported fire.

The building is believed to be an auto body shop called Ed's Automotive and Services, located at 1324 E. Main St.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries or whether there are any injuries that have been suffered.