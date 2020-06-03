Fire at Park City Center forces delays opening

The opening of the mall was only slightly delayed on Friday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The opening of the Park City Center was delayed after a fire on Friday morning.

According to the fire chief, the fire started at a kiosk in the middle of the mall on March 6 around 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The sprinkler system in the mall went off, and mall management says there is now 2-3 inches of water in the middle of the mall.

Today, the opening of the Park City Center will be delayed or may not even open at all due to the clean up, mall management said.