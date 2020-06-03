Fire at Park City Center forces delayed opening or possible closure today

The opening of the mall may be delayed Friday or closed completely.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

According to the fire chief, the fire started at a kiosk in the middle of the mall.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The sprinkler system in the mall went off, and mall management says there is now 2-3 inches of water in the middle of the mall.

Today, the opening of the Park City Center will be delayed or may not even open at all due to the clean up, mall management said.