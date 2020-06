Emergency dispatch says crews have the fire under control.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Units are on the scene at Motel 6 in Manchester Township for a fire Sunday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Arsenal Road for a reported fire.

Emergency dispatch says crews have the fire under control.

There were no injuries, according to the York Area United Fire and Rescue fire chief.