Lititz kicks off Fire & Ice Festival

The 10-day event begins on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and runs through Feb. 27.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Organizers are kicking off the 10-day Lititz Fire & Ice Festival in Lancaster County.

Starting Feb. 18, the event will feature stunning ice sculptures, delicious food, and plenty of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

About 75 sculptures will be displayed.

Organizers said the event is a great way to check out the "coolest" town in America while also helping local businesses who have been so greatly impacted by the pandemic.

"You're going to be in a cool town with a lot of cool shops and restaurants," Executive Director of Venture Lititz, Rebecca Branle, said. "You're going to find beautiful ice sculptures, so you get to walk around, explore the ice sculptures, explore the shops. That's just an overall really fun way to spend a day safely outside."

