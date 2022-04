Around noon on Tuesday, crews responded to the Boose Aluminum Foundry Company in East Cocalico Township for a reported fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at an aluminum foundry in Lancaster County.

According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to the first block of N. Reamstown Rd. in East Cocalico Township around noon on April 19 for a reported fire at the Boose Aluminum Foundry Company.

There is no word on if anyone was injured on the extent of any damage at this time.