GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Adams County fire personnel, as well as several other units, are on scene at an active second alarm fire in Gettysburg.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. According to dispatch, the fire has not been marked under control.

Fire crews battling a fire along Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. It appears the fire started in one home and spread to another. Still waiting to speak with the fire chief for more info @FOX43 https://t.co/OxKtwlUCb0 pic.twitter.com/HMSoV5ic7d — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) March 1, 2021