50 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits will begin limited in-store access in Yellow Phase Counties on May 22

28 stores in our area will be opening for limited in-store access.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced that 50 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 22, abiding by guidance for businesses issued by the Wolf Administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.

Effective Friday, a total of 283 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 48 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves, and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

The stores offering limited in-store public access – as well as stores offering curbside pickup only – and their hours are identified on the store locator page of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com (link is at the top, center of the homepage). The 283 stores offering limited in-store public access as of Friday are located in the following counties:

one in Adams County

71 in Allegheny County

three in Armstrong County

nine in Beaver County

two in Bedford County

five in Blair County

four in Bradford County

nine in Butler County

10 in Cambria County

four in Carbon County

six in Centre County

four in Clarion County

five in Clearfield County

two in Clinton County

two in Columbia County

four in Crawford County

10 in Cumberland County

two in Elk County

15 in Erie County

seven in Fayette County

one in Forest County

one in Fulton County

two in Greene County

four in Indiana County

two in Jefferson County

one in Juniata County

four in Lawrence County

seven in Lycoming County

three in McKean County

five in Mercer County

one in Mifflin County

one in Montour County

four in Northumberland County

two in Perry County

two in Potter County

one in Snyder County

four in Somerset County

one in Sullivan County

three in Susquehanna County

three in Tioga County

two in Union County

three in Venango County

one in Warren County

10 in Washington County

three in Wayne County

23 in Westmoreland County

one in Wyoming County

13 in York County.

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff. Statewide curbside pickup sales from April 20 through May 20 total more than 804,000 orders for $56.3 million, including sales tax, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.

The PLCB will also continue accepting online orders at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, e-commerce sales from April 1 through May 20 total nearly 193,000 orders for $18.5 million, excluding sales tax. In fiscal year 2018-19, e-commerce sales between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, totaled 39,000 orders for $5 million.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates nearly 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.