Fine Wine and Good Spirits offers 10% discount on online purchases for Cyber Monday

The offer is available on online orders placed between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, November 30.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fine Wine and Good Spirits is offering a 10% discount on online orders placed on Cyber Monday.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the discount is applied to online orders before tax and shipping charges and will exclude some items.

Additionally, orders over $99 are eligible to receive free shipping to any non-store address in Pennsylvania.

You can read the full release here:

In celebration of Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online shopping days of the year, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will offer a 10% discount on online orders placed between 12:00 AM and 11:59 PM EST Monday, November 30.

The 10% discount is applied to online orders before tax and shipping charges and excludes special order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, wine futures, clearance items, used barrels, and licensee purchases. The offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

In addition to the 10% discount, FWGS.com orders over $99 are eligible to receive free shipping to any non-store address in Pennsylvania. An adult 21 years of age or older must be present at delivery to show a valid ID. FWGS.com offers a flat shipping fee of $12 for up to three bottles and $2 for each additional bottle on orders $99 and under for delivery to store and non-store addresses in Pennsylvania.

FWGS.com offers consumers access to an extensive product selection, including its most popular items found in stores across Pennsylvania, as well as hundreds of Premium Collection and Chairman’s Selection® items, and the convenience of direct delivery.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.