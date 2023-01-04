Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show

Farm Show officials say the new exhibits show off Pennsylvania's commitment to agriculture. The event kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right.

The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.

State Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding took members of the media on a tour of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuesday to highlight some of the exhibits ahead of the event.

Redding and Farm Show officials say those exhibits, including the new "Moo U" interactive learning area, show off Pennsylvania's commitment to agriculture.

"It's a chance for us to engage the public about what agriculture is [and] where it shows up in their daily lives. [It's] also a chance to talk about how [agriculture] supports the economy and improves the quality of life in Pennsylvania," said Redding.