1 student injured after fight breaks out involving 22 students at John Harris High School

School District of Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in a statement that the students involved in the fight could face suspension or expulsion.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — School District of Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman issued a statement on Wednesday informing the district that one student was injured after a fight broke out involving 22 students outside the cafeteria of John Harris High School earlier in the day.

The incident occurred around noon, Turman said.

"An incident like this is extremely upsetting and troubling for out entire school community," he said. "Acts of violence and/or inappropriate behavior simply will not be tolerated on school property."

Turman went on to say that the district will impose "the most serious" disciplinary actions possible under the student code of conduct and discipline code and that the students involved in the fight could be suspended or expelled.

The superintendent also said that the district met with Mayor Wanda Williams on Wednesday, as well as the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, to "establish a partnership to provide additional support" at the high school.

He said that details of this partnership will be forthcoming.

Also, the district recently hired a director of school police officers that will focus on "bridging and building relationships" between the district, law enforcement, students, families, and the "broader school community," he explained.