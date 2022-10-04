48 people displaced in Dauphin County fire

The fire is being investigated by the Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to fire officials, 48 people were displaced after a fire in their Swatara Township apartment building on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Garden Drive on Sunday around 9 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire on the second and third floors, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross and the Swatara Township EMA were on the scene to help the people affected by the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team.