For the first time in its 28 year history, Field of Screams will be open on February 15.

The event will be held this Saturday, February 15 with the building themed for Valentine's Day and characters that are said to be "dying" to be your Valentine!

The Valentine's Day show will be held rain or snow, with all attractions set to be open.

Tickets are required to attend, and there is a VIP option available.