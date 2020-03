The buildings will be themed for both Friday the 13th and St. Patrick's Day.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in its 28 year history, Field of Screams will be open in March for Friday the 13th!

The buildings will be themed for both Friday the 13th and St. Patrick's Day, with characters to match!

There are a few different ticket options available, and it is a rain or shine event.