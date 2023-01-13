FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend

On Jan. 14 and 15, enjoy nearly 20 ice sculptures, a 40-foot ice slide and additional family-friendly fun are in and around Cherry Lane in downtown York.

YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane.

And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide.

From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.

York Revolution has partnered with Traditions Bank to host this event and will provide free admission to all guests. Artists from DiMartino Ice Company will carve and install single-block ice sculptures sponsored by local businesses, including some that will be carved live in Cherry Lane on Saturday morning.

If you can't make it to downtown York, don't grow cold! Guests in York County can look for ice sculptures along the York County Heritage Rail Trail and pick up a Trail Towns passport for a chance to win prizes when you post photos to social media.

A full list of the events include: