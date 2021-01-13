FestivICE begins Wednesday in York

YORK, Pa. — FestivICE 2021 kicks off in York Wednesday afternoon. This year, because of the pandemic, the event will look a little different. More than 40 ice sculptures will be placed around downtown York, but also along the Heritage Rail Trail in the county. That means more ice in more locations for more days than ever before. The ice sculptures on the trail will be in Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Railroad, and New Freedom.
The ice sculptures will be on display through January 19th. The event is free to the public. FestivICE serves as a nonprofit fundraiser, with $100 from each sponsored ice display going to the COVID-19 Response Fund created earlier this year by the United Way of York County, and the York County Community Foundation.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, live ice carving will be limited to avoid large gatherings.