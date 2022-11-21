Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21.

The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.

This year, organizers are also holding an event called “Sharing the Heart of the Holiday,” in which 12 household essentials like coats and grocery gift cards will be collected over the 12 days of Christmas. The items will go to Franklin County nonprofit Homeless Matters.

“This is our biggest one yet and we’re really excited about it because coming out of COVID, this is just a really nice thing for the holidays,” said Janet Pollard, executive director of the visitors bureau.

The festival and Christmas tree silent auction comes as average tree prices have risen due to inflation.

A survey by the Real Christmas Tree Board found 98 percent of tree growers expected they would increase their wholesale prices this year. Last year, the average price of a real tree was $78, according to the American Christmas Tree Association; this year, it could approach $90.

Organizers of the festival suggested bidding on a donated tree could cut down on costs while supporting a good cause.

“If you’re having trouble getting a tree that you like, a real tree or even an artificial tree, this can help you,” Pollard said. “You’re ready to go! It’s all decorated; somebody’s done the work.”

Franklin County Visitors Bureau staff expect thousands of people will see the festival. They are hoping to raise $5,000.