Lancaster man sentenced to prison for providing fentanyl to prisoners, causing overdose death

Christopher Franco-Robles will spend between 7 and 25 years in prison.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for providing fentanyl to Lancaster County Prison inmates, causing one of them to die of an overdose in 2019.

Christopher Franco-Robles, 21, was sentenced to spend 7-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson said Franco-Robles was also ordered to pay $4,600 for the victim's funeral costs.

Police say that Franco-Robles placed the fentanyl in a trash can outside the prison, where an inmate on trash collection duty took it and ingested it.

That inmate died on March 28, 2019, and another inmate overdosed as well.

Recorded prison phone calls revealed that Franco-Robles and his father conspired to provide drugs to the inmates, including Franco-Robles' brother.