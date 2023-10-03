FEMA to test its emergency alert system on Wednesday

All phones, TVs, and radios will experience a loud, distinct tone when the test begins at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

YORK, Pa. — Phones across the US will be buzzing at the same time, as FEMA tests its emergency alert system. The test will ensure that the system effectively warns people about emergencies—particularly at the national level.

“Just like anything else, you have to test something to make sure that it’s going to work," said Ted Czech, a spokesperson for the York County Office of Emergency Management. “We want the system to work when we need it to work.”

FEMA will start the test around 2:20 on Wednesday afternoon. Millions of phones will receive a loud, distinct emergency tone, along with a text message. The text message will read, 'THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.'

A corresponding alert will also be aired on TV and radio.

Czech says the emergency alert system can also be issued at the local level. He said York County residents have likely seen the system deployed for weather or police emergencies.

“They might’ve gotten a message saying, ‘You need to shelter in place,’ because something is occurring," he said. "Maybe it’s a police incident, or there’s flooding, or there’s a snowstorm.”

Czech says it’s important to make sure the emergency alerts work so that they can save lives in the event of a real emergency.

“Seconds count when lives are at stake," said Czech. "So, it’s important to constantly look at the system and make improvements to it.”