The trooper from Wayne County was arrested on felony charges and has been suspended without pay.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A member of the Pennsylvania State Police has been arrested on felony charges in Wayne County.

Cpl. Brian Rickard works out of the state police barracks in Honesdale.

He's accused of stealing heroin from the evidence room there and ingesting the drugs while at work.

Authorities also allege that Rickard used work computers to cover up the thefts. He faces a long list of obstruction, forgery, evidence tampering, and drug charges.