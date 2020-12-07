Feelings of hope and forgiveness as emotions run high at first prayer vigil since arrest of suspect in Linda Stoltzfoos' disappearance

The community gathered together once more to pray for the safe return of Linda Stoltzfoos, the first gathering since the arrest of suspected kidnapper.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens upon dozens of vehicles filtered into the first prayer vigil since the arrest of Linda Stoltzfoos' suspected kidnapper, 34-year old Justo Smoker.

The vigil, held near Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, served as a gathering of hope, love and even forgiveness for those responsible in Stoltzfoos' disappearance.

"I think the emotions are very high. Light has been shed on this situation, but we are going to continue to pray for more and that we find Linda," Allen Miller, one of the event organizers said.

As more members of the community streamed in, those in attendance remain hopeful for Stoltzfoos' safe return.

"The church as a whole has been coming together, and it's been a beautiful thing. We are crying out to God and we believe He has all the answers while we don't," Miller said.

The community clung onto to their faith for guidance as the vigil showed the importance of unity.

"This is something that's very important to the community. The community feels like they have been violated as well as the family," Miller said. This is a way for the community to express themselves in prayer and even be part of the solution through praying for Linda and her family."

"The community here, there's none other like it in the world. The community is going to grow stronger through this," Leroy Stoltzfoos said. "Even though some people are still living in fear right now, it's still bringing everyone together and it's going to be amazing after everything is solved."

And with forgiveness in their heart, some are even ready to forgive those responsible for Stoltzfoos' disappearance as they await her safe return.