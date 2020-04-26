Feel Your Boobies Foundation holds annual 'We Tutu For You' event virtually

"I think the power of our campaign is really that we try to find ways, and this event is an example of that," said Leigh Hurst, Founder & Executive Director of Feel Your Boobies Foundation, "to involve people in our campaigns, to become the message spreaders for us. We do that by finding fun ways to engage people with the message and so today, what we're seeing is all the people who are participating in the event are literally the people carrying our message out into the world."