Feel Your Boobies Foundation holds annual 'We Tutu For You' event virtually

Feel Your Boobies Foundation held its annual "We Tutu For You" event on Saturday.
People went on runs, walks and other activities virtually to spread the non-profit organization's message of "feeling your boobies."
The mission is to make people aware of breast cancer and the importance of searching breasts for lumps.
To help spread that message, the foundation provided free tutus to those supporting the cause.
"I think the power of our campaign is really that we try to find ways, and this event is an example of that," said Leigh Hurst, Founder & Executive Director of Feel Your Boobies Foundation, "to involve people in our campaigns, to become the message spreaders for us. We do that by finding fun ways to engage people with the message and so today, what we're seeing is all the people who are participating in the event are literally the people carrying our message out into the world."
More than 125,000 people from nearly 50 states put on their tutus and joined the movement.