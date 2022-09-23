A York County organization is feeding the community for National Hunger Action Day

New Hope Ministries in Dover is offering their local community food and much more.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOVER, Pa. — September is National Hunger Action Month, and today was National Hunger Action Day. Local organizations in York County, such as New Hope Ministries in Dover, said they are doing all they can to help feed their local community.

The food pantry in York County opens its doors Monday through Friday, and offers an assortment of food and also toiletries for its guests. Every day, New Hope Ministries prepares a home-cooked meal on site for guests to dine in or take out, all made from the items found in their pantry. The volunteers print out the recipes for guests who want to try and cook it at home.

Molly Helmstetter, director of development for New Hope Ministries, said that while there are stocked shelves at the pantry, she wants the community to know that there is still time to give.

"Every donation matters," she said. "Even if you're just donating one can of green beans, that can feed an entire family and that's really an amazing feeling to see people step up."

Even if it's not New Hope Ministries, Helmstetter said people should try and still donate to any local organization that can help feed the community.

New Hope Ministries is still open to welcoming more volunteers, and you can find out ways to help and donate here.