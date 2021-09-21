FedEx Ground hiring 1,000 people in the Harrisburg area as part of National Hiring Day

Available positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2021.

FedEx Ground announced today that it plans to hire 1,000 people at its facilities in the Harrisburg area as part of National Hiring Day.

"We are hiring for thousands of positions across our network, granting competitive offers and pay enhancements that may also be available in select markets," read a press release.

Available positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

FedEx hiring day is set to take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FedEx Ground Harrisburg facility at 510 Industrial Drive in Lewisberry.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Other details on FedEx Ground positions are as follows:

Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part-time opportunities

Medical, dental, and vision benefits after a short waiting period

Day, night, and weekend shifts available

$5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program