FedEx Ground hiring 1,000 people in the Harrisburg area as part of National Hiring Day

FedEx Ground announced today that it plans to hire 1,000 people at its facilities in the Harrisburg area as part of National Hiring Day.
"We are hiring for thousands of positions across our network, granting competitive offers and pay enhancements that may also be available in select markets," read a press release.
Available positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.
FedEx hiring day is set to take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FedEx Ground Harrisburg facility at 510 Industrial Drive in Lewisberry.
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Other details on FedEx Ground positions are as follows:
- Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part-time opportunities
- Medical, dental, and vision benefits after a short waiting period
- Day, night, and weekend shifts available
- $5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Interested applicants can apply in person or online.