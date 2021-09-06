No federal unemployment, no eviction moratorium: Those in need set to face first week without both safety nets

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, social welfare programs meant to help people without a job or struggling to pay their rent have expired.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As workers across the United States celebrate Labor Day weekend, those still looking for a job will face their first test this week as the federal safety net for unemployment compensation expires.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) programs ended Saturday September 4. This expiration date comes days after a US Supreme Court decision on August 26 that ended the CDC's eviction moratorium.

Nearly 558,000 Pennsylvanians benefitted from the federal unemployment programs that expired.

Those eligible for PEUC, PUA, and FPUC filed for the final week of benefits through these federal, pandemic-specific programs during the week ending Sept. 11. The expiration of the programs means that the additional $300 per week provided by the federal government for those in the state’s regular Unemployment Compensation (UC) will also end. The number of weeks of eligibility for UC will be also limited to 26 after the end of the federal PEUC extension program.

“Many families, through no fault of their own, have seen their incomes decreased or lost entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Inez Titus. “While the federal unemployment programs may be ending, anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance should know that help is available.”

WHERE TO FIND HELP

Resources offered through DHS include:

• The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

• Medicaid

• Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

• Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

• Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care.

Per a state press release:

-Applications for ERAP, Medicaid, SNAP, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online here. SNAP and Medical Assistance applications can also be submitted over the phone by calling 1-866-550-4355.

-On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are now available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

- Pennsylvanians who need health insurance who do not qualify for Medicaid can explore coverage options through Pennie, the commonwealth's health insurance exchange. Pennsylvanians can learn more here.

MORE RESOURCES

Get help finding a job at PA CareerLink