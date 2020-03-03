Federal deadline to obtain REAL ID approaches for Pennsylvania residents

PennDOT says more than 826,000 residents have already obtained REAL ID driver's licenses or photo ID cards ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. — REAL ID-complaint driver's licenses and photo ID cards have been available to Pennsylvania residents for a full year, and PennDOT reported in a press release Tuesday that it is close to meeting the projected demand for the federally approved form of identification ahead of the October deadline.

Based on data from other states offering an option REAL ID program, PennDOT projected that 1.3 million customers would get REAL ID cards prior to the federal deadline of Oct. 1, 2020.

At the beginning of the month, PennDOT said, more than 826,000 people have chosen to opt in to the REAL ID program.

“Although October may seem far away right now, we encourage our customers who want a REAL ID to get one as soon as possible,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches.”

While the REAL ID program is optional in Pennsylvania -- the state does not require that any resident obtain REAL ID, and PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo ID cards -- after Oct. 1, a federally acceptable form of identification like a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver's license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport, or a military ID, must be presented to board a commercial flight or to visit a secure federal building, PennDOT said.

Federal REAL ID regulations require that PennDOT verify a customer’s identity, social security number, Pennsylvania residency, and name changes (if applicable), even if a customer already has a PA driver’s license or ID card.

More information about document requirements, including a printable document checklist, can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, PennDOT said.

Customers have three options for obtaining a REAL ID product.

1. They may order their REAL ID online if they have been pre-verified

2. They can visit any PennDOT Driver’s License Center, have their documents verified and imaged, and their REAL ID product will be mailed to them within 15 business days

3. They can visit one of twelve REAL ID Centers and receive their REAL ID product over-the-counter at the time of service.

When a customer gets their first REAL ID product, they will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license or a photo ID). The expiration date of their initial REAL ID product will include any time remaining on their existing non-REAL ID product, plus an additional four years, unless the customer is over 65 and has a two-year license.

This expiration date structure means that the customer won’t “lose” time that they’ve already paid for. After the initial REAL ID product expires, the customer will pay no additional fee, beyond regular renewal fees, to renew a REAL ID product.

To meet the added demand for REAL ID-compliant products, PennDOT upgraded seven of its existing driver’s license centers to allow for over-the-counter issuance of REAL ID (Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, Rockview in Centre County, Erie, Altoona, Norristown and South 70th Street in Philadelphia) and added the following new locations:

· 1025 Washington Pike, Rt. 50, Bridgeville;

· 143 S. Gulph Road, King of Prussia;

· 1101 MacArthur Road, Allentown;

· 429 North Enola Road, Enola; and

· 2090 Lincoln Highway East., Lancaster.

REAL ID-compliant products are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner, standard-issue (non-compliant) products include the phrase “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES,” per federal regulations.

Sample images can be viewed on PennDOT’s website.