Two from Lycoming County face charges for US Capitol protest

Both traveled to Washington D.C. by bus from central Pennsylvania.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two more people from our area have been charged in connection with the protest last month at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Charges were filed in federal court against Mark Aungst of South Williamsport and Tammy Bronsburg, also known as Tammy Butry, of Williamsport

According to court papers, Aungst and Bronsburg were among 55 people who took a bus trip to Washington, D.C. on January 6.

A witness said that on the way home, Aungst and Bronsburg were heard bragging about being inside the Capitol after President Trump's speech and showed other passengers photos from inside the Capitol.