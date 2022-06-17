FDA approves COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months

Pfizer and Moderna granted emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in the age group

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today the FDA gave an emergency-use authorization to both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. Children as young as six months will be able to be vaccinated as soon as next week.

The announcement is causing mixed reactions among some parents.

“A lot of people want to see other people do the trial runs first to see how it’s going to affect the kids first before we let them get the vaccine," said one parent.

“As long as they have the proper research behind it and it’s safe and OK for kids, then I’m all for it," explained another parent.

Dr. Patrick Gavigan with the Penn State Children's Hospital says the announcement is a big step for fighting COVID. He is giving vaccine guidance to parents ahead of the authorization.

Dr. Gavigan says initial trials showed both vaccines giving a degree of protection for children, with minimal side effects.

“No real serious adverse events were reported in either of the vaccines," said Dr. Gavigan.

Gavigan says both vaccines provided a little less protection from symptomatic disease compared to earlier in the pandemic, which he attributes to more infectious strains of the virus being spread. However, he is urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they’re able to.

“While the effectiveness against symptomatic disease may not be as high as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s providing a layer of protection that I think would be beneficial for children," explained Dr. Gavigan.