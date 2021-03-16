FBI says Luzerne County woman caught on camera inside Capitol on Jan. 6

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County woman faces federal charges after she allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building.
The FBI charged in a newly unsealed affidavit that Annie Howell of Swoyersville had engaged in trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry, and obstruction of Congress.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender.
The Justice Department says about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.