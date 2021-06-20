Father's Day 'Fun in the Park'

The communities of Steelton and Highspire celebrated Father’s Day with an afternoon event called “Fun in the Park.”

STEELTON, Pa. — The communities of Steelton and Highspire celebrated Father’s Day with an afternoon event called “Fun in the Park," on June 20.

The event was held at Highspire Memorial Park and drew 250 attendees.

Families could enjoy food, crafts, games, a bouncy house, dunk tank, and even a glassblowing demonstration.

Members of the Steel-High Rollers football team joined to hang out with and mentor younger students.

The event was organized by community organization Steelton Highspire United and Transformation Church and Ministries.

“Because of the way we’re designed, we’re designed to be together, we’re designed to have fellowship, so I think that that’s a natural inclination for people to want to congregate together,” Transformation Church and Ministries Pastor Eric Birden, Jr. said.

More than 30 community leaders and local officials also spoke on the importance of family and gave tips on parenting.