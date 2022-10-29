Two dead after plane crash in Hanover Township

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along East St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Families were out enjoying a Saturday afternoon hayride at Doran's Farm in Hanover Township when a single-engine plane went down at the front of the property, killing two people who were on board.

One person was found dead inside the plane. Another victim was found dead in a neighbor's backyard near the Liberty Hills complex off of East St. Mary's road.

Viewer video courtesy of Luzerne County resident Emily Lewis shows the plane going down.

Several witnesses tell Newswatch 16 that they saw the crash happen. We talked to one resident who says his next-door neighbor was the homeowner who had a victim found dead in his backyard.

"I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody was messing around, but I started getting texts and say Is everything okay? And that's when I thought something was really wrong. That's when I called my wife, and she said that she saw it go down. she came home, she was able to get that house, and then they close everything off," said Ron Hummer, Hanover Township.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene for hours, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB is set to return to the scene first thing Sunday morning to try and figure out what led to this deadly crash.

The Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis tells us that we do not know the identities of either of the victims yet, but autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning.