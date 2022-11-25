Franklin County crash kills one

Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway.

Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 traveled for 160 feet through the grass before striking a utility pole, located off the south side of the eastbound lane, at around 4 p.m.