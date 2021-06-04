Deadly crash in Lebanon County claims lives of man, child

The juvenile was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash. Martinez was pronounced dead upon arrival of EMS.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash in Lebanon County has left two people dead - one a 12-year-old boy, and the other a 41-year-old man.

Mark Call, 55, was traveling south on Quentin Road in Lebanon with the 12-year-old passenger, and Jose Martinez, Jr., 41, was traveling north on the road on April 5 around 8:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation found that Martinez' vehicle swerved into Call’s lane of travel and caused a head-on collision.

The juvenile was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash. Martinez was pronounced dead upon arrival of EMS.

Call complained of an injury to his ankle and was transported by First Aid and Safety Patrol to Hershey Medical Center.