Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed.

PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the statement. The auction includes restaurant and bar equipment, chairs, tables, bar stools, and yes, even the shark head.

Everything is starting at a penny, and there are no reserves, so the public has the chance to bid and win all items from the nightclub.

The auction is live, and bids are being accepted now. It will run through Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.