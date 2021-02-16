Fassnacht fundraiser benefits cancer research, prevention initiatives

For Fasnacht Day, the Lafayette Fire Company is hosting its 2nd Annual Fasnachts for Fassnacht fundraiser.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lafayette Fire Company is raising money for cancer prevention initiatives through the 2nd annual Fastnachts for Fassnacht.

The event is organized by Brett and Alec Fassnacht, volunteer firefighters at Lafayette Fire Company.

They hold the event to honor the life of their father, Jan Fassnacht, and the legacy he left behind.

He served as an emergency responder, a police officer, and a volunteer at Lafayette Fire Company before dying of cancer 26 years ago.

"It's about the community," said volunteer firefighter, Suzie Sutton, "It's about sharing the story of who Jen was, and the legacy that his family is living out here with us."

"With our last name being Fassnacht and us being tight into the organization like he was, it was just kind of a given that maybe we could do something to put money into cancer research," said Brett.

The event also supports the American Cancer Society.

Research shows firefighters are at a higher risk to be diagnosed and die from cancer due to the repeated exposure to harmful carcinogens.

"All of the money that we raise here we're going to split into cancer prevention and cancer research, so we really appreciate all the help anybody can give us," added Brett.

The community has shown a lot of support.

More than 140 dozen fastnachts have been ordered and many more will be available on Fastnacht Day.

"We have a 175 dozen and we're going to have like 55 dozen for just pick up and more people will pre-order," said Junior Battalion Chief, Ethan Hutchinson, "I am very excited personally to help hand them out."