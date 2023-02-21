It's Fastnacht Day: Lancaster County volunteer fire company uses fastnacht fundraiser to honor fallen officer

Lafayette Fire Company in Lancaster County held their fourth annual Fastnachts for Fassnacht Fundraiser.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's Fastnacht Day!

Lafayette Fire Company in Lancaster County hosted their 4th annual "Fastnachts for Fassnacht" Fundraiser on Tuesday.

The fundraiser is in honor of Jan Fassnacht, who volunteered with the Lafayette Fire Company until he passed away from cancer in 1995. Fassnacht also served with local EMS agencies and with the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Organizers said his legacy lives on in their fire company and community. Coral Fassnacht, his wife, and Alec and Brett, his two sons, said they work closely with the Lafayette Fire Company for this fundraiser to keep his memory alive and help the community.

Organizers said the Lafayette Fire Company will donate 100% of all the proceeds to the Lafayette Fire Company's Cancer Prevention Initiatives.