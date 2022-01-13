Fast Play prize-winning Lottery ticket worth $462,934 sold at York retailer

The winning ticket was sold at Penn's Market in York. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling it, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

YORK, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery's Willy Wonka Golden Ticket game worth $462,934 was sold at a York County retailer, the Lottery said Thursday.

Penn's Market, at 25 South Penn Street in York, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000, according to the Lottery.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.