Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase

Most farmers use equipment that relies on gas in order to do their day-to-day jobs. "It's definitely been challenging," said farmer Evan Espenshade.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices.

"When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck.

"It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow farmer Evan Espenshade.

Most farmers use equipment that relies on gas in order to do their day-to-day jobs.

"It's usually to power all of our equipment and everything, we have tools and everything that's electric, but mainly all our big machinery," said Espenshade.

They say they've been doing their best to adjust despite the challenges.

"We've been trying to decrease our usage on the fuel that we use and how much time and labor we spend on the field. [We are] trying to make the environment stable, but trying to be very cautious with how we do it," said Druck.

"We're trying to size up our herd, trying to get some better genetics there, so we have more productive cows. But, even at that, it's something we're still trying to deal with and trying to overcome," said Espenshade.