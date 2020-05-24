From farm to fork, surplus of potatoes turns into drive-thru cookout

A Lancaster County farmer facing drop in sales decides to sell produce directly to customers with a drive-thru barbecue.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County farmer turned his surplus of potatoes into a drive-through cookout in Manor Township.

With sales dropping, he decided to sell his potatoes straight to customers.

The farmer sells his produce by holding a barbecue, featuring live music as people wait and eat in their vehicles.

"Are the restaurants gonna open back up? Am I gonna have a market for my potatoes?, asked Jim Stauffer, farmer and owner of The Country Barn & Farm Market, "It's the risk we're taking because we know, at some point, people have to eat."

Thrilled with the community's support, the farmer now plans to keep holding the drive-through cookouts.