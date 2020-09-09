Legislation allowing districts to decide how many fans to allow at sporting events passes senate, heads to Governor Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state senate has passed a bill that would allow school districts to decide if and how many fans to allow at sporting events.
While recently updated guidance from Governor Wolf does allow spectators, capacity is capped at 250 people for outdoor events, including players and coaches.
This bill would allow districts to decide how many fans to allow into games, if any.
The senate passed the bill with a 39-11 vote. The bill passed the house last week with a 155-47 vote. It will now head to the governor's desk.