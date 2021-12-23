Family sweeps butter sculpture competition ahead of Pennsylvania Farm Show

In this year's competition, there were five age groups. The Amundson family from Northumberland County won three of those five categories.

DALMATIA, Pa. — The butter sculpture is something that draws a lot of attention each year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. It's always one of the highlights at the agricultural event in Harrisburg.

Last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were invited to create their own butter sculptures. That trend continued this year in the second annual Butter Up! Butter Sculpture Competition.

"They take the sticks of butter, and they mush it into a big pile in a bowl or something. Then they refrigerate that again to make it hard, and then they scoop it out and kind of glop it on a pile," Josie Amundson said.

Natalee Amundson's apple won first place in the under-5 age group.

Sophia Amundson's cheese won first in the elementary category.

"It was just kind of a round ball, so I just cut it into a square shape, and I just made holes in it," Sophia said.

Laura Amundson's boot won first place in the middle school category.

The results are in! Here’s the winners of the second annual #PAFarmShow Butter up! butter sculpture competition! 🧈... Posted by Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

"I have a pair of boots of my own because I ride horses. Last year, I did a cactus, which kind of goes with the theme of western," Laura said.

The girls say it took them around five hours to finish their sculptures. They were each allowed to use up to five pounds of butter but said it did not take that much.

"I did two pounds too. You did two pounds, too," Natalee said.

The butter did not go to waste.

"We actually still have part of the boot on the table right now. It's our butter dish," Josie said.

Josie is a proud mom.

"I have a lot of talented children. I try to encourage them to do what their hearts desire," Josie said.

One of their prizes is free parking spaces at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Josie said they can bring a caravan.